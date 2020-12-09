CIBC Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$42.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

