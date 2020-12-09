CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $2.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

