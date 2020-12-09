CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.75

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.66.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$2.94 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

