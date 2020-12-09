CIBC Increases Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “ourperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

Get Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) alerts:

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$4.35 on Monday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$704.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.