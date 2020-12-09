CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.