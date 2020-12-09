Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHRRF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CHRRF stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

