Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 89.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,435 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

CIM opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

