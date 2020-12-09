Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

