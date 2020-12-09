Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Reduced by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after buying an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.