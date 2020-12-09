Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.50. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.58.

Shares of CVE opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

