Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.50. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

CVE stock opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.