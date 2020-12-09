Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

