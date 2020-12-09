Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.57.

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

