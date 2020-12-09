Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Capri by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

