Capital One Financial Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

RRC opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Range Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 655.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

