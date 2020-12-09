Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

