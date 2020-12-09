Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $34.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

CBWBF opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

