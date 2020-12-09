Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $32.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBWBF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

