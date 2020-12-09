Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$29.00 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$34.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.64.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.