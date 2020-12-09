Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock opened at C$29.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

