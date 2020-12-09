Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock opened at C$29.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.64. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.