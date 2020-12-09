Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $153.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from $141.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

