Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$153.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$139.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$99.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.09.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total value of C$1,014,788.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,197,183.14. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,963 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.93, for a total value of C$270,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$512,837.87. Insiders sold a total of 61,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,657 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

