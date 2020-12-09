Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

