Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.67 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.