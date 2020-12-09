Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

