California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey Sells 1,000 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in California Water Service Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

