Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PTC were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PTC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $112.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.