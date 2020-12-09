Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERIE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 36.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

ERIE stock opened at $222.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $247.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.35 million. Research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

