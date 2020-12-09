Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $233,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $395.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

