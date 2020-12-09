Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $872.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $873.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.98.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

