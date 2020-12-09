Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 91,282 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,282 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.