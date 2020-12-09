Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,800 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FMC were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

