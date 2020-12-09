Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 700 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

