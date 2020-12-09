Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 700 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognex were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 345,000 shares of company stock worth $24,541,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

