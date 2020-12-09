Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 600 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Evergy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evergy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,034,000 after buying an additional 544,438 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,186,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. TCF National Bank bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 106,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.