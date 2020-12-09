Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

