Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 500 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Black Knight by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Black Knight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

