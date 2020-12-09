Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 38,400 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

TTWO stock opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.