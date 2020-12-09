Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 300 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.