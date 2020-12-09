Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 289 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

