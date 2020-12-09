Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 22,243 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Momo were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Momo by 73.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 191,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Momo by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 194,146 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.70. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

