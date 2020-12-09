Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $28,918.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,557. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.85, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.84 and a 200-day moving average of $260.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

