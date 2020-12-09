Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 200 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.54 and its 200 day moving average is $200.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,098 shares of company stock worth $19,980,496. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

