Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 200 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

