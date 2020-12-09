Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after acquiring an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.