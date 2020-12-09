Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 10,274 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 399,369 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hutchison China MediTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

