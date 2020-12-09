Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

