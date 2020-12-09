Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CDK Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3,491.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

