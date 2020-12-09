Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

